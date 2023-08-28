CAMDEN COUNTY- A Sunrise Beach woman died Monday afternoon at the Shawnee Bend Access boat ramp after her vehicle entered the water with her still inside, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Nina C. Rhodes, 78, was pulling a towed trailer and boat that were attached to her Jeep Grand Cherokee out of the water, when she had an unknown medical event that caused her to lose control, MSHP said.
The trailer and her Jeep entered the water, the latter submerging and trapping her inside. According to the report, she was not utilizing a safety device.
Sunrise Beach firefighters arrived to the scene and immediately got into the water. However, the water was too deep for them to go in.
The Mid-County Fire Protection Districts Dive Team also arrived at the scene, but were not able to reach the driver in time.
Rhodes was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Her Jeep was also totaled.
This is MSHP Troop F's seventh fatality for the month of August.
Read the crash report here.