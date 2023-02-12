COLUMBIA - Kansas City Chiefs fans across Columbia prepared for their Super Bowl watch parties in different ways on Sunday. Football fans are expected to spend an average of $115 on the Super Bowl on merchandise and food for watch parties.
That means for Mid-Missouri barbecue and wing restaurants, the Super Bowl is one of their busiest days of the year.
"This is the busiest day of the year for chicken wings," said Matt Hawkins, General Manager of Como Smoke and Fire on Paris road.
According to the National Chicken Council, Americans are projected to eat 1.45 billion chicken wings for Super Bowl LVII.
For Como Smoke and Fire, that means making a whole lot of wings.
"I think between our two stores, we've had probably 6,000 wings go out," Hawkins said. He described making that many wings as an all-week's process.
Como Smoke and Fire is normally closed on Sundays. However, on Super Bowl Sunday, the kitchen stays open to get as many wings out the door for catering as possible.
Hawkins said every Super Bowl brings a huge boost, even if the Chiefs weren't in it.
"We get a lot of wings whoever is in the Super Bowl regardless of who's in the Super Bowl," Hawkins said.
Hawkins expects to go through around 10 gallons of ranch on Sunday, alongside thousands of wings.
Local merchandise and grocery stores, like Rally House and Hy-Vee, expect extra customers as well.