COLUMBIA - Supply chain disruptions have caused shortages in several products and items throughout the country which influences prices.
The United States never fully recovered from this after the first wave of the pandemic.
"The supply chain is completely interlinked so you have one product that gets delayed and therefore, the next one does so this disruption continues to cascade," University of Missouri professor and Chair of the Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering James Noble said.
Noble said some of the disruptions that occur are consumer-behavior induced, like people overbuying toilet paper. He said this leads to a higher demand for toilet paper since people were afraid they would not have enough even though actual consumption was the same.
"It's a quicker fix in a sense that food has a short life to it, the main issues there are labor and transportation problems," Noble said.
Noble said there are not enough people in the workforce, which means food is less available. He also said the trucking industry has had a massive decline in drivers, and due to capacity reasons, ports cannot effectively bring products in.
These disruptions affect everyone in the country, but in particular they affect food pantries.
Katie Adkins, director of communications and marketing for the The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, said the biggest thing that they've noticed is that there is less food to get.
"And the food that we do get, costs more," Adkins said.
Adkins said what people are seeing at the supermarket is the same issue the food pantry is seeing, but on a different scale.
"The one thing that we've noticed is that canned fruit, for the last several months, [it] has been really hard to come by," Adkins said.
She said this creates specific challenges for the pantry since they want to provide more nutritious options for the people they serve.
"Some of those shelf-staple things that food banks have traditionally provided, they're still available, they're still less expensive, but they're not as nutritious," Adkins said.
Adkins said the supply chain disruptions have greatly impacted what products they choose to serve. Prices on the products the pantry buys have increased exponentially as well.
"Food costs, especially fresh food costs, have gone up sometimes three times what they were pre-pandemic," Adkins said.
Adkins said the biggest challenge is getting food boxes delivered and getting them distributed at a cost the pantry can sustain.
Noble said there is no exact solution to the food supply chain problem as that is the million dollar question. Adkins said there are ways to make the food products they provide to people in need cheaper through donations.
If you would like to make food or money donations to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, visit this website. Although the food supply chain is struggling greatly during this time, any small donation helps the pantry supply products and keep people in need fed.