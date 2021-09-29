History of Missouri executions

By Wilson Truong, KOMU 8 Reporter

If Ernest Johnson does get executed on Oct. 5, he would become the second man to be executed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, alongside Walter Burton, who was executed in May 2020.

Johnson would also become the third man to be executed under Gov. Mike Parson, joining Barton and Russell Earl Bucklew, who was executed in October 2019.

Thirty-eight executions happened under Gov. Mel Carnahan, while 21 executions happened under Gov. Jay Nixon.

In Missouri, there have been 90 executions since the U.S. Supreme Court re-instituted its death penalty in 1976, according to Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC). That is fifth most in the country since 1976. Only Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and Virginia have had higher death penalties in that same time frame.

Before 1976, according to the DPIC, the state had 285 executions. Most of the deaths were hangings, until 1936 when lethal gas became an option to use in executions. Missouri didn't begin using lethal injection until 1987.

There has been some success with getting out of death row in the state. Four people have been exonerated from death row and another four have been granted clemency.

There have been attempts by state politicians to get rid of the death penalty. Multiple politicians from both sides of the political aisle have attempted to put forth bills that would either repeal, abolish or change how the death penalty would be approached, according to the Missouri Times.