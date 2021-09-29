JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians advocated for a Columbia man, who is scheduled to be executed next week, at the Capitol rotunda Wednesday morning.
Advocates planned to present Gov. Mike Parson with a petition signed by nearly 25,000 people, asking the Republican governor to further look into Ernest Johnson's intellectual disability and urging Parson to grant him clemency.
"About 2,000 of those [signatures] are from Missourians asking for the Governor to grant clemency to Mr. Johnson," Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty Executive Director Elyse Max said.
I’m at the Capitol to hear from those who are urging clemency for Ernest Johnson, who is to be executed on Oct. 5 for the murder of three back in 1994. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5GwGn3IZH7— Danielle King (@DanielleRKing_) September 29, 2021
Johnson is scheduled to be executed on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m., at the prison in Bonne Terre, after murdering three people at a convenience store in Columbia in February 1994. He's been on death row since his conviction.
He has been sentenced to death three times; once in 2001 and again in 2003. Both sentences were overturned until 2006 when he was sentenced a third time.
Johnson, who has epilepsy related to a brain tumor and injury, said the lethal injection - which is Missouri's chosen execution method - would cause "excruciating seizures."
The Missouri Supreme Court also declined to halt the execution in August.
According to neuro-psychologist Laura Schopp, there are three factors taken into consideration to declare someone as intellectually disabled. These include an impairment that is evident to objective testing, trouble in daily life and if the impairment happened at a young age.
Rita Linhardt of the Missouri Catholic Conference argues against the death penalty stating it is a “cruel and unusual” punishment. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/aj7FRCUF2M— Danielle King (@DanielleRKing_) September 29, 2021
Schopp believes that Johnson falls under all three of these criteria behind his appeal.
Supreme Court case Atkins v Virginia (2002) lays down the unconstitutionality of killing someone with an intellectual disability under Missouri law to support the argument further.
Other arguments against the execution fall under the cruel and unusual punishment of the death penalty.
"Two wrongs doesn't make a right," Founder of Reale Justice Network Justice Gaston said. "So we implore on the moral fiber of our governor who does call himself a Christian."
If carried out, it would be the first execution in Missouri since May 2020.
The Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty says it will continuously send updates on its Twitter, leading up to Johnson's execution on Oct. 5.