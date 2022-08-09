COLUMBIA- A survey from "Rent" found that Columbia is No. 15 cheapest average rent in the Country. The data was based off cities with a population of at least 50,000.
In Columbia, the survey finds the average cost of rent being $915.
Despite ranking in the top 15, the cost of rent in Columbia has risen by 19.53% since 2021, according to the survey.
"That is a big jump in rents over a one year period of time," Robert Schock, Senior Vice President & Director of Property Management at The Yarco Companies in Kansas City, said.
Schock said a potential reason for the significant jump in Columbia was the pandemic and its affect on college students.
"The big driver in the rental market in Columbia is the student population, because they can't all be housed on campus, of course," Schock said. "For two years, I'm sure the number of people actually attending classes on the campus was down, which would reduce demand until the past year when the school, returned to 'normal,' as far as having many more people on campus."
This would mean that the demand for rent was low during COVID and the price of rent was depressed. However, the demand now is skyrocketing.
But COVID also had other affects on affordable housing as work salaries remained stagnant throughout the pandemic.
"As demand for rental housing continued to grow across the country, some people were getting priced out of the market, which means they couldn't afford to live exactly where they were anymore," Schock said. "It's been a challenge in in the apartment market across the United States, is people being displaced by wages, not keeping up with the increases in rents."
Rock the Community is an organization that assists in community wellness, rental assistance, utility assistance, food security and youth mentoring.
Rodney March, the assistant director for the organization, noted that while rent in Columbia is cheap, the cost of living is more affordable in bigger cities.
"The average [in Columbia] is about $1,000 a month, but in most cities, wages are a lot higher as well," March said. "They're paid more so they can afford that cost of living in those higher mortgage or rent rates."
March said that the data from "Rent" showing Columbia's average cost of rent as $915 is high.
"Most people are having problems meeting that. We saw a lot more people needing rental assistance this year than ever," March said. "They're having troubles deciding between whether they're going to pay rent, bills, daycare, so it affects the families tremendously."
March said that rent in Columbia seems to continually be on the rise.
"We have to find more effective ways to help people maybe try to see if we can get them better jobs, or there needs to be an increase in pay so that we can match some of these increasing rates," March said.
In Kansas City, according to findings from Schock and The Yarco Companies, rents are up 9.9% year-over-year.
Schock's study shows average rents in Kansas City reaching $1,192. Rent's study showed the national average price of rent as $1,421.