COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia held a survey on its Be Heard CoMo website over the last month where participants could express their thoughts on a possible switch to roll carts for trash collection.

The Residential Curbside Collection Survey collected 892 responses between  Jan. 6 and Feb. 10.

More than two-thirds of respondents said they would be open to change from bags to bins, at 69%. Twenty-five percent said no and 6% said maybe.

The top five reasons respondents were in support of the idea included:

  1. Aesthetics: roll carts would be a cleaner option than trash bags
  2. Safety for workers: workers would not have to pick up the bags and would have less risk of injury
  3. Ease of use: rolling the cart is easier than lifting a bag
  4. Animal control: roll carts prevent animals from ripping into trash 
  5. Previous use: residents lived in other cities that used roll carts and it worked well

"It's going to be a hassle about figuring out where to store the roll carts. I'd like to see a hybrid," one Columbia resident said.

The top three reasons respondents were against roll carts include:

  1. Aesthetic,: roll carts are an eye sore and could be left on the curb longer than needed
  2. Cumbersome: roll carts are harder to maneuver than trash bags
  3. No storage space: roll carts can be harder to store due to size
  4. Concern for elderly/disabled to use: people in these groups may have a more difficult moving roll carts than they would moving trash bags
  5. Not an improvement: fewer employees handling trash isn't helping the system, but making it worse

"This way everybody uses as much as they need and they don't have a big old bin. Sometimes we don't even put anything out for two weeks," another Columbia resident said.

Generationally, the survey results showed 90% of millennials and Generation Z respondents were open to the idea of roll carts, 79% of Generation X were open to the idea, 63% of baby boomers were open to the idea, and 32% of the silent generation were open to the idea of roll carts.

If roll carts returned to the city, they would be free to single-family residences, as well as duplexes and apartments buildings that don't have more than four units.

Residences would have their choice of a 35 gallon, 65 gallon, or 95 gallon cart. Each cart would have a different rate for pickup each month:

  • 35 gallon: $12.87 a month
  • 65 gallon: $17.37 a month
  • 95 gallon: $22.50 a month

The Columbia City Council will discuss the survey results at a work session scheduled for Feb. 28.

