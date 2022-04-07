ASHLAND − A combination of low salaries and not feeling supported by parents, school board members and the community have Southern Boone educators thinking about working elsewhere.
The Missouri State Teachers Association conducts educator wellness surveys. Some of those surveys are conducted for local school districts like Southern Boone. One hundred and twenty-five Southern Boone educators participated in a 2022 educator wellness survey.
Of those 125 educators:
- 97 said they have considered not returning,
- 84 said they have thought about leaving the education field all together,
- 46 said they have looked or applied for another job already.
The top three reasons educators have considered leaving include:
- Better pay at new job,
- Feeling unsupported by parents/community,
- Feeling unsupported by the school board.
Southern Boone's educator minimum salary is $34,875, according to the Missouri National Education Association. This isn't out of the ordinary for smaller and rural school districts: Hallsville's minimum salary is $33,250 and Centralia's is $34,600.
Sarah Papineau, a Missouri Central Region service coordinator for the Missouri State Teachers Association, said the loss of educator support came out of nowhere.
"The salary situation hasn't changed dramatically so I hope that comes across. Other things have. So why 100 people all of a sudden?" she asked.
Papineau also included anonymous quotes from those who took part in the survey. One of them said the lack of support was a significant factor.
"It is hard to do this job when I feel like the school board and community don't support me," one said.
Southern Boone had drastically different results than the results of the Missouri statewide educator wellness survey from 2021. Papineau says that's because student behavior was the number one reason Missouri educators have considered not returning. However Southern Boone's student behavior isn't a top reason educators may want to leave.
"Student behavior came in completely last [for Southern Boone] which is opposite of the state data, so it was really important to do this survey to find out exactly what's different in Southern Boone than the rest of the state," she said.
In addition, the school district is placed between two of the highest paying districts in mid-Missouri, Columbia Public Schools and Jefferson City School District.
"You can't ignore your geography, you're next door," Papineau said.
Now, teachers may be tempted to seek employment at one of Ashland's neighboring school districts because of their alleged treatment at Southern Boone. The results from the survey were presented at the February school board meeting at Southern Boone, which was posted online. The survey presentation begins 30 minutes into the meeting.
Two woman from Ashland, Carrie Mertensmeyer and Lorie Fussner organized a project to distribute boxes filled with goodies and thank you's to the teachers at Southern Boone.
"We had parents that brought in Tylenol packets, which we thought was super cute for the teachers", Mertensmeyer said.
Three hundred boxes were handed out to educators at Southern Boone and the two hope to make the project an annual event.