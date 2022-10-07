COLUMBIA - A new women's center in Columbia hopes to provide services to women who have dealt with or are dealing with traumatic life experiences.
Powerhouse Community Development held its opening for its Family Regeneration Center on Friday.
The center, located at 601 Business Loop W, will add vital resources for victims of abuse and domestic assault, as well as help them get through drug abuse issues.
Throughout the central region of Missouri, 2,514 individuals received domestic violence services last year, according to a report from the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. The organization reports 534 requests for help were unmet due to agencies lacking resources. Most of the victims - 1,923 - were women.
According to Kimber Kintner, a speaker and survivor at the opening, the regeneration center will include multiple different rooms where women can receive help. Some of these rooms include a daycare center, a counseling and therapy room, a room where women can be reunited with children in, a kitchen that women in need can feed their family in, and more.
Kintner also shared her story battling domestic abuse and drug abuse problems with KOMU 8 and with the people in attendance of the ribbon cutting.
Kintner said her struggles started when she was with her ex-spouse. She said they were together for 24 years and the last six years became abusive.
"At that point, methamphetamine was part of our life," she said. "I was introduced to it through him."
Kintner said even after leaving her ex, she still struggled with drugs.
"I ended up getting arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance on August 5th of 2019," Kintner said.
She said it actually got worse from that point on.
"My mom passed away and about six weeks after that, the guy I was seeing was murdered here in Columbia, so I had a lot that I was not wanting to deal with that I had to deal with," Kintner said.
Kintner was determined to change for her daughter's sake.
"My daughter looked at me and said the judge is being really mean and I said, 'No, I'm not doing great,'" she said.
Kintner's turning point was when she was almost sentenced to a women's penitentiary for 120 days. That's when she turned to Powerhouse Community Development. She said this nonprofit gave her and many others their lives back.
The CEO of Powerhouse, Charles Stephenson, said this center is very inclusive.
"We have services geared toward helping mothers deal with the trauma they've experienced," Stephenson said. "It's good for children, families, and the community."
Kintner is now 16 months clean and hopes to advocate for other women with similar situations.
"I'm also working on what classes I need to take to become a domestic violence advocate so I can bring it back to Powerhouse," Kintner said.
She hopes to build up the center to help women in the community.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe also spoke at the regeneration center opening along with others from organizations around the community.
If you would like to learn more about the new women's center, check out Powerhouse's Facebook.