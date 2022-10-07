Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&