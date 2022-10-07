WARSAW - Three people are in federal custody after an investigation in Warsaw Friday morning.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said agents were in Warsaw Friday regarding an ongoing federal investigation, per a press release.
While investigating in the 30,000th block of the US 65 Highway, law enforcement was shot at by an individual inside the residence, according to the press release.
Law enforcement said they did not return fire and three suspects were taken into custody without incident.
The FBI said that there is no active threat to the public.
Their press release stresses that there is no further information available at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.