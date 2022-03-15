JEFFERSON CITY - A 22-year-old male suspect is in custody after he allegedly crashed into a concrete retainer wall and avoided pulling over for law enforcement.
The suspect is awaiting formal charges for failing to yield to emergency vehicle, careless and reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and possession or control of a controlled substance. A name was not released by the Jefferson City Police Department.
At approximately 9:01 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Jefferson City Communications Center received several calls about a possible impaired driver on U.S. Highway 63.
One caller reported the vehicle having difficulty maintaining a single lane of travel.
Jefferson City police officers located the vehicle near the Highway 50/63 and Highway 54 interchange. Immediately upon identifying the vehicle, it crashed into the concrete retaining wall on U.S. Highway 54, a news release said.
The driver failed to stop after officers activated their emergency lights and sirens. The suspect driver continued north across the Missouri River Bridge and crossed over multiple lanes of traffic, the news release said.
The suspect vehicle eventually yielded to emergency vehicles at the U.S. Highway 54/ Route W overpass.
JCPD said an initial investigation found that the driver was impaired and under the influence. He refused to submit to field sobriety tests and was taken into custody to the Cole County Jail, the news release said.
A subsequent search located more than 2 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle, according to JCPD.