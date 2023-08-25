SEDALIA - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting on Aug. 18 in Sedalia.
Sedalia resident Nathaniel Shipman, 28, was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Sedalia Police Department. He has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, online court records show.
Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and gun shots outside a bar in the 100 block of West Main Street around 12:51 a.m. on Aug. 18, according to a probable cause statement.
After an argument outside the bar led to a physical fight, Shipman allegedly pulled a pistol on the group, according to the probable cause statement, which cites video evidence, interviews and investigation.
Shipman allegedly shot the victim on the side of the head when the victim reportedly ran toward Shipman to take the gun away, according to the probable cause statement. The bullet reportedly went into a truck parked at the bar, according to the statement. Shipman allegedly beat the victim with the pistol after shooting him, according to the statement.
The victim was taken to the hospital and released after treatment, according to the news release.
Shipman was arrested after an interview with a Sedalia police detective on Wednesday, according to the probable cause statement. He was taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold, according to the statement.