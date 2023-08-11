COLUMBIA - Columbia police have arrested a Fulton man in connection to the threat that put Boone Hospital Center on lockdown Thursday night.
James Dean Lolley, 22, was booked into Boone County Jail around 11 p.m. Thursday night on a requested charge of second-degree making a terroristic threat, according to online jail records.
He was released on bond, online records show. Official charges have not yet been filed, according to online court records.
KOMU 8 learned that Boone Hospital Center went into lockdown around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after the hospital received reports of a threat that a spokesperson said was not credible. Police were not on site, but the spokesperson said the hospital had security at entry points and that individuals were asked not to leave or enter the hospital unless "absolutely necessary."
CPD said in a tweet that it learned of the the threat around 5 p.m. Thursday.
The hospital removed the lockdown around 7:35 p.m. after receiving an "all clear" from CPD.
After the arrest, CPD said it still believes the threat to be unfounded.
CPD said the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information can call the department at 573-874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to leave an anonymous report.
Correction: This story has been updated to say Lolley was booked into the jail Thursday night.