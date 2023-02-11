COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested Ian Manual Frantz, 21, Saturday, in connection to the stabbing of an adult female. She was found alongside Highway 63 on Friday morning.
Frantz was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and an active parole violation warrant.
The victim was found at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, then transported by EMS to a local hospital.
Investigations by the Columbia Police identified Frantz as the suspect and he was located soon after. He is currently in custody at the Boone County Jail.
Police ask anyone who may have information on the incident to call the department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477.