COLUMBIA − A suspect was arrested in connection to a shots fired incident early Friday morning in northeast Columbia, the Columbia Police Department announced on Twitter.
Kyle Fisher, 24, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon. Charges had not been filed as of Friday afternoon, nor was he listed in jail records.
Police responded to the 1400 block of Ballenger Lane around 6:20 a.m. Friday for the disturbance.
Police said they found a stolen firearm in the home after executing a search warrant. No injuries were reported.
All Columbia Police cars have left the home on Ballenger Lane. @KOMUnews— Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) February 17, 2023
Officers left the scene at about 11 a.m.
CPD did not release additional information as their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to the incident should contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.