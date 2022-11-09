FULTON - A female suspect connected to a 2019 murder in Callaway County was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning.
Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Indiana, is currently being held at the San Diego County Jail in California. She and a second suspect, Ruben Charles-Cabrera, are charged with the first-degree murder of Lauro Garza-Perez.
Charles-Cabrera, who is also an Indianapolis native, remains at large and is presumed to be in Mexico as well.
According to a probable cause statement, Garza-Perez was found dead on Jan. 6, 2019, near 1540 Old Highway 40. Authorities say Garza-Perez was being chased by the two suspects before being shot multiple times as he attempted to flee. His body was found in a ditch near the highway.
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said the Callaway County Sheriff's Office had been working closely with United States federal and Mexican authorities since the murder.
"For the last three, almost four years, we have been working with federal agents extensively to have them located in the country of Mexico and brought back to the United States," Chism said.
According to Chism, the two suspects and the victim were involved in a drug-related dispute.
"This is another example of drug activity that turned deadly," Chism said.
Chism said he hopes incidents like these will demonstrate the dangers that accompany drug-related activity.
"An aggravation of mine is when I hear that drugs are non-violent, that you shouldn't worry about drugs, nothing comes out of them," Chism said. "People die because of drugs, and this is just another example of another life lost because of another drug nexus that went bad."
According to the Chism, Ricketts is currently awaiting extradition to Missouri. If the courts approve extradition, she would return to Fulton and be held at the Callaway County Jail. From there, court proceedings would begin immediately.
Sheriff Chism said he would not rule out any additional arrest warrants or new charges being filed in connection to the murder.