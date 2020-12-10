COLUMBIA- Columbia police reported a shots fired incident on Saturday, Dec. 5 around 1 a.m. on the 4600 block of Orchard Lane.
The victim reported that she, along with other occupants of their vehicle, were traveling on Orchard Lane when a person known to them shot at their car.
The investigating officer observed damage to the victim’s vehicle.
On Dec. 9, detectives found Charles Allen Kelly, Jr., 32, of Columbia. He was arrested for two counts of domestic assault in the first degree, assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage in the first degree.
He was remanded to the custody of the Boone County Jail.