COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a suspect after a shots fired incident on Sunday.
Police responded to a report of a disturbance at approximately 2 p.m. in the 2600 block of Jacobs Place.
Officers at the scene discovered someone had shot through a door inside the residence.
A female and a juvenile were also found inside the building.
There has not been any report of injuries or other property damaged at this time.
The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and driving a gray four-door sedan.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and are asking the public to contact authorities with any additional information.