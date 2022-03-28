RANDOLPH COUNTY — A suspect has been charged after he allegedly shot a Randolph County deputy Sunday morning during an attempted arrest.
Jason D. Garner is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Garner is currently in Boone County Jail custody without bond.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B Information Officer Cpl. Justin Dunn, the Randolph County Sheriff's Department and Moberly Police responded to a reported disturbance at the 600 block of Adams Ave. in Moberly around 1:54 a.m.
When officers got to the scene, they found one woman with injuries on her face.
According to court documents, officers tried to take Garner into custody at the scene, but he resisted arrest. The deputy said he told Garner multiple times to stop touching his pistol.
Body camera footage showed the deputy attempting to use his taser, but then Garner reached around the deputy, and a gunshot was heard. The deputy was shot in his right leg, below the knee, according to the probable cause statement.
The deputy was taken to University Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. According to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson, the deputy had surgery Sunday afternoon and it went well. At the latest check, he is stable.
In a Facebook post, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office asked the community to pray for one of their own.
"We greatly appreciate your prayers for him and the other officers involved in this incident at this time," the sheriff's office said.
"The RCSO would like to sincerely thank the Moberly Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol as well as Randolph County Emergency Services for coming together last night, helping secure the scene and caring for all the officers involved."
The MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to investigate the shooting. It is an active investigation.