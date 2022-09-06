BOONE COUNTY − A police pursuit in Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening.
It appears the suspect has already left the scene. @columbiapd and Boone County sheriff’s deputies were searching through the crashed vehicle. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/MfFf6paEax— Stephanie (@ssoutheyyy) September 3, 2022
The crash happened just after the southbound Discovery Parkway exit. At least 10 police/sheriff's office vehicles were at the scene, along with the Columbia Fire Department.
Sean Michael Jones-Adams, 29, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault on a special victim, second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree property damage, DWI, driving with a revoked/suspended license, resisting arrest by fleeing, leaving the scene of a accident and operating a vehicle in a careless manner.
According to CPD, an officer saw a road rage incident in the 100 block of South Providence Road around 6:40 p.m. while on patrol. The officer witnessed one vehicle in pursuit of another, and the pursuing vehicle, driven by Jones-Adams, crashed into a retaining wall. The officer attempted to pull over the suspect, but he fled, police say.
The vehicle then tried to ram into a Boone County Sheriff's Office patrol car, police said. Eventually, Jones-Adams collided into a guardrail on Highway 63 to avoid spike strips put out by the sheriff's office.
Southbound Highway 63 was down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies cleaned up the scene.
Jones-Adams is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. He has a court appearance Tuesday at 1 p.m., according to online jail records.