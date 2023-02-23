MILLER COUNTY - A man is in custody following a standoff Thursday with Miller County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
An update by Miller County Sheriff's Office Friday identified the man as James Patterson, of Tuscumbia. He is charged with two counts of felony assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of Pea Ridge Road around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a call of a suicidal male, according to a news release from the Miller County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies began to speak with Patterson they say he grabbed a gun and began firing several shots toward the responding deputies, from inside the residence.
Deputies retreated from the area, set up a perimeter and called in MSHP and SWAT to help negotiate.
By 2:30 p.m., Patterson was taken into custody without further incident. He is being held without bond.
No one was injured by gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.