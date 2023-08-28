BOONE COUNTY − A man charged in a 2021 overdose death in Columbia was arrested Friday night, according to online records.
Jonathan Shelley, 31, was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance in May. He's being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond at the Boone County Jail.
Shelley is one of four people charged in connection to the Dec. 27, 2021, overdose death caused by a "lethal fentanyl intoxication," according to court documents.
Shelley and Jeanne Hovis were reportedly at the Columbia home where police responded to the overdose. The victim's name is redacted in court documents.
Hovis was charged with the two felonies, but online records show due to a plea negotiation, Hovis has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of delivery of a controlled substance. She will be sentenced on Oct. 23.
Nicholas Grathwohl was also charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance, and Nathaniel Cross was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
Court documents say Grathwohl sold the fentanyl and Cross sold crack cocaine to the victim and defendants. A preliminary hearing in Grathwohl's case is scheduled for Sept. 7, while a warrant was issued for Cross' arrest.
Shelley was scheduled to make an initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.
Grathwohl and Hovis were released on $250,000 bonds after their arrests.