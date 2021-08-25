BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has charged a "long-term" boyfriend in relation to the double homicide of a mother and daughter.
JT McLean is charged with two counts of first degree murder. Authorities have been unable to locate McLean. A warrant for his arrest has been issued with a $1 million cash only bond.
Fulton elementary teacher Allison Abitz, 43, and her daughter Jozee Abitz, 11, were found dead at their Boone County home late Sunday night. Officers responded to the residence on Lavender Drive after a family member reported they were not able to contact the two.
McLean was last known to reside on County Road 355 in Fulton. McLean, is an over the road truck drive by trade and has ties to Las Vegas, Chicago, St. Peter, Missouri, Columbia and Fulton.
An investigation revealed McLean was the long-term boyfriend of Allison. Investigators also believe McLean was the last person known to be in contact with the two at their residence.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department says probable cause was developed to believe McLean killed Allison and Jozee, but the motive behind the murder is still unknown.
McLean changed his name and has been known to go by the names of John McLean, Steven Nagy and Steven McLean.
He is a white male with fair complexion, approximately 5'09'' and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair. He was last known to have his hair grown out, however, he has been known to completely shave his head, according to the sheriff's department.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McLean or this investigation is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).