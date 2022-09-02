CAMDENTON - Charges have now been filed by the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's Office against a homicide suspect.
Camden County Sheriff's deputies arrested the suspect connected to a deadly hit and run that happened late Tuesday night.
Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton is suspected of hitting Michael S Varney, 43, with a vehicle.
Jones is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Late Thursday night, the Camden County Sheriff's Department received word that the Laclede County Sheriff's Office had Jones in custody.
Jones was turned over to the Camden County Sheriff's deputies and is now in custody at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.
According to a press release, deputies were called to a residence on Georgene Road, north of Camdenton, where they found Varney deceased on the front porch of his home.
During their investigation, deputies determined that Varney had been in an argument with their roommate earlier that day, according to a press release.
Jones also has an active warrant for absconding issued by the Department of Probation and Parole.