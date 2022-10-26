COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a suspect in connection with a potential hostage situation on Lyon Street in Columbia.
Christopher John Crane, 32, of Columbia, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, order of protection violation and resisting arrest for a felony.
Officers were dispatched to the incident at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in the 600 block of Lyon Street.
Officers said an adult female had texted a friend that she did not feel free to leave a residence. Officers attempted to make contact with those inside the residence, and Crane then barricaded himself inside.
The adult female was able to leave the residence without incident shortly after. According to a probable cause statement, the victim had an active order of protection against Crane.
She told investigators Crane removed a tire from her vehicle and tampered with its engine so she could not leave, according to the probable cause statement.
Officers attempted to convince Crane to exit the residence, but he refused, police said. Two and a half hours later, officers entered the residence and took Crane into custody.
Crane was also charged with third-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and violation of order of protection in connection to a check welfare incident Columbia police responded to on Sept. 22.
According to a probable cause statement filed in that case, Crane drove the victim's car around Columbia for approximately three hours and would not let her get out of the vehicle. The victim told police Crane hit her in the face with the back of his hand, the statement said.
Crane remains in the Boone County Jail without bond.