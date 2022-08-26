FAYETTE − The Central Methodist University community is mourning after the shooting death of a football player Thursday night.
Torrance Evans, a senior from Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed Thursday at an off-campus house on North Linn Street, according to a school official.
A suspect, Kundarrius Kinte Taylor, 23, was arrested after he turned himself in to police, according to the highway patrol. He is charged with first-degree murder. Taylor is being held in the Howard County Jail without bond.
According to a probable cause statement, officers arrived to the home around 6:30 p.m. where witnesses told them Taylor had admitted to the shooting. Taylor then returned to the home and was taken into custody.
Taylor told officers there was an argument between him and Evans and that he had shot Evans twice, according to the statement.
After a post-Miranda interview with police, Taylor said he and Evans had not been getting along for over a month and that he "felt disrespected by Evans on numerous occasions," the statement said.
CMU canceled classes Friday to give students time to grieve. CMU President Roger Drake released a statement on social media Friday afternoon, saying the CMU family is shocked and saddened by the tragic loss.
Head football coach David Calloway met with the football team Thursday night and will meet with them again Friday to process what happened.
The university said it has counselors available for students.
A prayer service was also held Friday afternoon. Bishop Robert D. Farr spoke to students, staff, and faculty who filled Assembly Hall at CMU. He read multiple prayers and read a bible passage from 1 Corinthians 13.
"We encourage everyone throughout the Central family to consider a moment of prayer and reflection today," Drake said.
Vice President for Enrollment Management and Athletics, Dr. Joe Parisi, said the game will go on as scheduled on Saturday at 1 p.m. versus Grand View University.
"Central Methodist is a very beloved institution. Anybody that's ever had the opportunity to visit Central, be a part of Central, talked to our students, talked to our faculty and staff, there's a caring spirit that resonates in this community so deep that it's really unlike any other that I've seen in higher education in over 30 years," Parisi said.
