COLUMBIA — The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Columbia Public Schools student Monday night said he didn't know the gun was loaded.
Columbia Police arrested Shawn Paul Long Monday after arriving on the scene on Irma Drive to find a victim with a gunshot wound.
According to a probable cause statement, a witness said they saw Long pick up the gun and point it at 18-year-old Roberto Angel Lauer as the gun went off.
Long told police in an interview that he pointed the gun at Lauer in a "playful manner," but wasn't aware that the gun was loaded.
Lauer was pronounced dead at the scene.
During a search of the residence, officers said they found two guns and one used shell casing.
CPS confirmed Tuesday that Lauer was a senior at Battle High School. Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district is providing support to the students, staff and families impacted, including additional counseling.
"We ask that you please keep his family and our impacted school-community in your thoughts," Baumstark said.
Baumstark also said Long is not a current CPS student. Long has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and is currently being held in the Boone County Jail under a $250,000 cash-only bond.