COLUMBIA — A Columbia shooting suspect says he shot out of self defense Monday when he injured two people outside of a gas station, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
Kentrail Taylor, 27, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of armed criminal action, property damage and endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.
The shooting injured two people, including a second suspect, Royelle Hunt, 34. Hunt has not been charged but was arrested Monday night and posted bail.
Officers responded to the Hy-Vee gas station on Trimble Road around 11:20 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.
A woman claimed she picked up Taylor to give him a ride, according to court documents. She said once they got to the gas station, the confrontation between Taylor and Hunt began.
Columbia police officers reviewed surveillance footage from the incident and found Taylor was walking out of the gas station when Hunt drove into the parking lot.
Hunt got out of the vehicle, wearing a bulletproof vest, and appeared to place a firearm in his waistband, according to court documents. Hunt approached Taylor and began clutching the firearm.
Taylor ran to another vehicle to take cover, before running to the woman's vehicle he arrived in, according to court documents.
Taylor got back into the woman's vehicle, and as they were leaving, he reached across her and began shooting at Hunt, court documents said.
They left and went to Aldi on East Business Loop, where the woman was detained and Taylor allegedly ran away toward a nearby golf course. The woman identified Taylor as the shooter, according to court documents.
Taylor was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive. He surrendered and was taken to the Columbia Police Department for questioning.
During questioning, Taylor admitted to being at the Hy-Vee gas station. He said he did not know Hunt or why Hunt would confront him, according to court documents. Taylor claimed Hunt was threatening to kill him.
Taylor told officers he ran to the first car so he could try to leave the area, but the driver refused. He said he noticed the woman's vehicle was still in the parking lot so he got back in, with the gun in his hand, according to court documents.
The woman drove past Hunt and Taylor fired multiple rounds, according to court documents. Taylor said Hunt never pulled a gun out of his waistband, and that he was only "clutching it." Video surveillance corroborated that statement, court documents said.
Taylor was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment at 1 p.m. Wednesday.