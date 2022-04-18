COLUMBIA — A suspect in a weekend shooting in downtown Columbia said he acted in self defense when he allegedly shot a victim.
Victor L. Arriaga, 20, of Jefferson City, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
A second suspect, Israel N. Ortiz, 20, of Jefferson City, was arrested for peace disturbance by fighting related to the investigation. Charges have not been filed against him, according to online court records.
The shooting took place around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning at Ninth and Cherry Streets.
One person was shot on the left side of his chest, according to a probable cause statement. Columbia Police said the victim was in stable condition at a local hospital on Sunday afternoon.
When Columbia Police officer Tanner Gillispie arrived at the hospital, he identified Arriaga and two other people inside a vehicle.
Gillispie ordered all three people out of the vehicle, and Arriaga told the officer there was a gun inside the vehicle. When he was arrested, Arriaga repeatedly said "it was all in self defense, man," according to the probable cause statement.
Arriaga was wearing a white jersey over a black shirt. There was blood on the front of his jersey, according to the probable cause statement.
Hospital security told Gillispie that Arriaga and his two passengers dropped the unnamed victim off at the hospital.
Gillispie searched Arriaga's vehicle and found a tan Glock 19 with thirteen rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. The gun had a flashlight and laser on the front, matching a description from a witness. The witness told officers he saw a Hispanic male waving an olive-colored gun with a laser. He then heard a gunshot, but did not see it, the probable cause statement said.
Police obtained security footage from Boone Olive Oil Co., located at 20 South Ninth Street. In the video, Arriaga was seen wearing the outfit he was arrested in, police said.
He was seen walking south on Ninth Street, before he turned around and walked north. About a minute later, Arriaga came back into view of the camera with a group of people. One person, wearing a white shirt, walked with his arms around Arriaga, forcing him to walk south, police said.
The group of people congregated in front of the door to Boone Olive Oil. Arriaga and the person in white both walked into the group from separate directions.
Police said a fight broke out in the group, with multiple people pushing one another. An unidentified male pushed Arriaga, who then pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the man, according to the probable cause statement.
The man stepped backward with his hands at his side. Arriaga took a step forward before he was pushed out of view of the security camera, according to the probable cause statement.
According to the probable cause statement, Arriaga has been arrested twice for the possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has three prior convictions for the possession of marijuana.
The victim of the shooting has not been publicly identified.
Arriaga had a court appearance at 1 p.m. Monday. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday and a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 19.
He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.