JEFFERSON CITY — There is currently a large police presence handling an officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Here’s what it looked like as soon as I arrived to the scene of the officer involved shooting. I’m seeing multiple vehicles from the Jefferson City Police Department. Watch @KOMUnews at 5 and 6 with more information. pic.twitter.com/08nctY84mY— Kathryn Merck TV (@KathrynMerckTV) June 7, 2021
The shooting, which involved a Jefferson City Police officer, occurred near Capital Mall, in the 3700 block of West Truman Boulevard.
Cpl. Kyle Green confirmed to KOMU 8 that the suspect was shot and killed.
There is a large police presence handling an officer involved shooting on West Truman Blvd near the mall. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/2FEt7MJHPg— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 7, 2021
The tweet says to avoid the area and to find an alternative route.
Since the incident involved a JCPD officer, MSHP will begin an investigation, according to a news release.