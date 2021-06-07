JEFFERSON CITY — There is currently a large police presence handling an officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The shooting, which involved a Jefferson City Police officer, occurred near Capital Mall, in the 3700 block of West Truman Boulevard.

Cpl. Kyle Green confirmed to KOMU 8 that the suspect was shot and killed. 

The tweet says to avoid the area and to find an alternative route.

Since the incident involved a JCPD officer, MSHP will begin an investigation, according to a news release. 