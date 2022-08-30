FAYETTE − A Howard County judge denied a request for bond for a murder suspect at his arraignment Tuesday morning.
Kundarrius Kinte Taylor pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Central Methodist University football player Torrance Evans.
Ben Faber, Taylor's attorney, asked that the judge agree to bond agreement, given that Taylor has no past criminal background.
Faber argued that Taylor could stay in the care of his mother and be closely monitored if given bond.
Judge Mason Gebhardt denied bond, saying that Taylor is a threat to the public. He said he's treating the case as murder one.
Prosecuting attorney Deborah Riekhof said the state rejects any bond hearing since Taylor had a firearm and had it on campus.
She said Taylor claimed that he was never afraid for his personal safety when arguing with Evans, and therefore the shooting could not be seen as personal defense.
The deadly shooting happened last Thursday, at a residence on North Linn Street, around 6:30 p.m.
Taylor told officers there was an argument between him and Evans and that he had shot Evans twice, according to a probable cause statement. After an interview with police, Taylor said he and Evans had not been getting along for over a month and that he "felt disrespected by Evans on numerous occasions," the statement said.
Classes were canceled Friday at CMU to allow students time to grieve. A prayer service was also held that afternoon, where students, staff and faculty reflected on their classmate.
Taylor is being held without bond in the Howard County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.