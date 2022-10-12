COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was denied bond Wednesday morning after he appeared virtually for an arraignment for the second-degree murder of a Columbia woman.
Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning after the woman's body was found in their shared home on High Quest Drive on Monday. He is also charged with tampering with evidence.
Conner will have a bond hearing on Oct. 19 and a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10.
According to a probable cause statement, Conner's mother, who lives with Conner and the victim, claimed she had not seen the victim since Saturday and reported her missing Monday.
According to an interview with Conner's mother, Conner told her to stay out of the garage because of a raccoon. Connor barricaded the garage door with a chair to prevent entry in addition to a 40-pound bag of bird feed blocking a closet door inside the garage.
Authorities say they located the body in the closet under a rug with a wheelchair on top of it.
According to court documents, a medical alarm worn by the victim sent multiple alerts to a local fire department on Saturday. Firefighters dispatched to the address and spoke with Conner, who claimed that the victim was in the hospital.
Police said Tuesday morning they are unable to make a positive identification of the victim due to the severity of her injuries and will refer to the victim as Jane Doe until the medical examiner is complete with their investigation.