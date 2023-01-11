COLUMBIA - A male suspect died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night. The incident followed an hours-long standoff in the 4200 block of Clark Lane on Wednesday night, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Officers first responded to a report of a weapon disturbance at Stonegate Mobile Home Community around 1:15 p.m., CPD said on Twitter.
Police said when they arrived officers found the suspect had barricaded himself with a firearm inside the residence.
UPDATE: Police say the suspect who was shot by police after a barricade on Clark Ln died. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Ly8pUjDerX— Lucy Caile (@lucycaile) January 12, 2023
SWAT, crisis negotiators, medics and CPD's social worker all responded to the scene. Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said officers talked with the suspect for hours.
"It was on and off for several hours trying to resolve it peacefully. He would come out talk to us a little bit, angrily, that's when the decision was made to call out the SWAT team and our crisis negotiators," Hunter said.
KOMU 8 asked whether the SWAT team made entry into the home or if the suspect came outside. Hunter would not specify what exactly led up to shots being fired.
Police confirmed officers fired shots at the suspect, but did not clarify whether the suspect also fired his weapon. The 28-year-old white male suspect was transported from the scene and was later pronounced dead.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is now handling the investigation, which is standard protocol for CPD when there is an officer involved shooting.
One neighbor told KOMU 8 he got home around 5 p.m. and heard gunshots.
Other neighbors who live near the scene said they've had to wait up the street from the homes for hours. Some officers were seen walking them to their homes.
As of 8:45 p.m., officers were still on scene. No identities have been released.