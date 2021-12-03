BOONE COUNTY − A suspect has not been located after a pursuit and multi-vehicle crash on Rangeline Thursday night.
Boone County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over a stolen Ford Explorer, but the suspect immediately sped northbound on Rangeline around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
According to deputies, the suspect ran a red light at the intersection of Blue Ridge Road and Rangeline, then struck a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect then struck a second vehicle after it spun into oncoming southbound traffic. The driver was not injured.
The Explorer came to a rest in the middle of Rangeline, north of the crashes, and caught fire.
A female passenger from the stolen vehicle was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital. Deputies identified her as Annie Ledbetter, 40, of Columbia. She was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, deputies said.
Deputies say they have not located the suspect after he fled on foot. A deputy say they believe they know who the suspect is but are not released details at this time.
Ledbetter and the victim are listed in stable condition at this time, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is released.