A Miller County man accused of the 2019 killing of Aaron Brantley was found guilty of murder and other charges on Friday.
Christopher English, 45, was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse by a Laclede County jury.
The case originated in Miller County but was transferred to Laclede County on a change of venue.
Brantley's wife first reported him missing in February of 2019 after she had not heard from him since Feb. 8. On that same day, the jury found, English shot Brantley with a gun and left his body in a wooded area.
According to court documents, English and two other men, William Lucas and David Cole, loaded Brantley's body into a car and later abandoned the corpse in the woods. The men also destroyed Brantley's phone and purchased bleach in an attempt to cleanse the crime scene.
English's sentencing hearing is set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.