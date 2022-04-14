AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Kirksville man was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Chance Davis after a three-day jury trial this week.
Sadiq Moore was found guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action for the June 27, 2020 killing of Davis during a home invasion.
The jury found Moore guilty after deliberating for nearly four hours, according to a news release. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office assisted prosecuting attorney Jacob Shellabarger in trying the case in Huntsville.
Moore will be sentenced by Judge Scott Hayes in July.
Two other defendants remain charged with their involvement: Deyton Curtis Fisher and Timothy Midgyett. Those cases continue in Linn County and Audrain County, respectively, with hearings scheduled for May.
Trish Harris, the girlfriend of Davis, was in the home along with two children and a dog when he was murdered. She sent KOMU 8 the following statement following Moore's conviction.
"Three long days having to drive back and forth to Randolph County made it all worth it to hear the jury say guilty on all charges," Harris said. "It was very emotional for me. I was so thankful that the jury felt our pain, because we lost a great man, father, soulmate and friend. No amount of time will ever be good enough for us, but it’s a little bit of closer. Thank you to our team of lawyers, they did a great job. The jury stayed late so we could go home with some relief, thank y’all. One down, two to go. #JusticeForChance."
The three suspects were charged after police arrived at a home in the 800 block of West Street after a call saying a person had been shot. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, police arrived to find Davis, who had been shot. Police believe the suspects had forcibly entered the home.
Fisher was arrested in Quincy, Illinois in August 2020, and Midgyett was arrested in Las Vegas in November 2020.