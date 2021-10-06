JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police have identified and arrested a woman who allegedly burglarized and destroyed property at a Jefferson City church in May.
Anna-Marie Mullins was arrested on Oct. 1 on charges of stealing, burglary, and arson in response to a fire that took place on May 31 at Christian Fellowship Church.
On June 1, JCPD responded to the church after reports of an open door in the middle of the night.
Officers found a burnt wooden cross at the scene and a witness said a laptop computer, mandolin and a vase containing donations were missing from the church, according to a probable cause statement.
Video surveillance showed a white female repositioning the cameras at 10:35 p.m. and captured the cross in flames, the statement said.
Officers were able to gather fingerprints at the scene and identify them as Mullins. A JCPD detective compared Mullins drivers license photo to the surveillance footage and confirmed a match.
The detective also found that Mullins sold a laptop matching the brand of the one stolen from the church to a pawn shop in Columbia on June 5.
Mullins was contacted by JCPD on Sept. 30 and taken into custody on Oct. 1.