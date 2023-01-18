FAYETTE - Kundarrius Taylor, who is charged with the involuntary manslaughter of his former roommate and Central Methodist University football player Torrance Evans, was released on a $250,000 bond after a hearing Wednesday morning.
Taylor was originally charged with first-degree murder last August after Evans was found dead from gunshot wounds after an argument between the two in their house, according to court documents. It was reported that the two had not been getting along in the month leading up to Evans' death.
"I think that it's ridiculous that you're going to let a murderer out," Evans' sister Starr Evans said. "If we were in Memphis, he would not be released, there would not be a bond. You can't just kill someone and go home."
Torrance Evans, originally from Memphis, was slated to be a senior starting offensive lineman on CMU's football team last season. Players on the football team were inside the courtroom on Wednesday morning.
"I was disappointed because he killed somebody," Janice Steacy, Torrance Evans' girlfriend said. "Torrance doesn't get to come back. Torrance doesn't get to walk away. Torrance doesn't get to be with his family. But this man does. He gets to walk out on bond after killing somebody. That doesn't sit right with me."
Ben Faber, Taylor's attorney, cited Missouri Supreme Court's rule 33.01 that Taylor was entitlement to release due to a lack of bad history or any violence. Faber said his client would be able to live with his mother in Texas for the time being. Prosecutor Deborah Riekhof said that the state did not have evidence to contrary Taylor's history.
"I just hope this never happens to anyone else and their family," Starr Evans said. "We're not getting any justice here."
A status conference for the case is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Howard County Courthouse.