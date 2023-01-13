BOONE COUNTY - The suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case appeared virtually in Boone County court Friday for a formal arraignment.
James Frederick Wilson, 59, waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Judge Brouck Jacobs scheduled a status hearing for March 13 at 9 a.m.
In October, Columbia police detectives identified Wilson as a suspect after years of investigation and DNA technology advancements. He was arrested at his home in Mooresville, North Carolina, and was held at the Iredell County Jail in North Carolina on a $1 million bond until his extradition in December.
The March 24, 1984 case happened in the 4000 block of Wellington Drive, where the victim said she was abducted at knifepoint by the suspect whom she did not know.
The victim told police after the sexual assault, Wilson attempted to murder her with a knife, damaging her trachea and vocal cords. He allegedly attempted to discard the victim's body in a nearby creek, but the victim said she laid still until Wilson left and she was able to seek help.
Wilson will be tried until 1984 statutes, according to Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson.
Wilson remains in the custody of the Boone County Jail without bond.