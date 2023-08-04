BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man charged in a August 2020 fatal shooting struck an undisclosed agreement with prosecutors on Friday.
Rickey Murry, 51, appeared remotely from the Boone County Jail for a pre-trial hearing Friday morning.
Murry is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the Aug. 25, 2020, shooting death of Corey Jordan, 51. Court documents say Murry and Jordan were playing a dice game in Douglass Park and got into an argument over money.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Risa Perkins said she and Derek Roe, Murry's public defender, reached a plea agreement late Thursday afternoon. Murry's jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.
Perkins said she must inform the victim's family before the deal's announced publicly.
"It's my statutory obligation as well as a courtesy to be able to inform the victim's family and allow the victim's family to be present at the time of the plea," she said in court Friday. She said the victim's family was not available Friday to speak or be at the hearing.
Roe asked Judge Brouck Jacobs to delay sentencing until September. He said the defendant has high blood pressure, and if Murry moved to the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center during the "hottest month of the year," it would cause him health problems.
Perkins disagreed and said they could conduct the plea agreement and sentencing on the same day.
"I'm sure the Department of Corrections is plenty aware and able to deal with those things as they see fit," she said.
Jacobs agreed to move sentencing to September if he accepts the plea deal during a pre-trial conference at 9 a.m. Monday.
Murry is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.