Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois, including the following areas, Calhoun IL and Jersey IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Lincoln MO and Montgomery MO. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Another round of heavy rain is expected tonight, with widespread 1-3" totals and isolated amounts of 6-8+" possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&