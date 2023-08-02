LINN COUNTY − A Mexico, Missouri, man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday in relation to a 2020 deadly home invasion.
Deyton Fisher, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Division of Adult Institutions for both charges. The sentences will run concurrently.
Fisher's case was previously heard in Audrain County before a change of venue request was approved for Linn County in October 2021.
Prosecutors initially charged Fisher with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and other crimes in the shooting death of 25-year-old Chance Davis. Davis was shot and killed at his home in the 800 block of West Street during a break-in on June 27, 2020.
Proscutors also charged Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, and Timothy Midgyett, with the second-degree murder of Davis.
Moore was found guilty of the charge, as well as unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action. He was sentenced to 30 years. Midgyett will face a jury trial at a later time, according to online court records.