BOONE COUNTY - A Hannibal man wanted for allegedly crashing into innocent motorists while fleeing from a Boone County deputy on Dec. 2 has been arrested.
Harold David Fogle, 60, was arrested earlier this week and is currently being held in the Buchanan County Jail on the Boone County warrant stemming from this case and other charges, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
Fogle is charged with second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury and resisting arrest, according to online court records.
The Ford Explorer Fogle was driving was listed as a “felony vehicle” entry by the O’Fallon Police Department, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. The license plates displayed on the Ford were confirmed to have been stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.
According to deputies, a pursuit began and Fogle ran a red light at the intersection of Blue Ridge Road and Rangeline. He then allegedly struck two vehicles after running the red light.
An innocent motorist and Fogle's passenger, Annie Ledbetter, were taken to the hospital after he fled.