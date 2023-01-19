BOONE COUNTY - A suspect charged in a December shooting at a Columbia gas station is back in Boone County after he was arrested in St. Louis last week.
Terrance Johnson Jr., 27, was arrested by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals on Jan. 12.
Boone County Jail records showed Johnson was in custody without bond. He had an initial arraignment Thursday afternoon.
Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and shooting a firearm at a vehicle.
Johnson had been at large since the shooting on Dec. 19 in the 2400 block of Paris Road. A victim was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the buttocks, according to court documents.
Police also arrested Jasmine Bell, 26, in the days following the shooting. Bell is accused of "helping" Johnson at the scene of the shooting. She is charged with first-degree assault.
Court documents said the victim and Johnson were in an argument at Break Time before the shooting occurred. A phone was found on the ground at the gas station, with Johnson's debit/credit card within the phone's case, court documents said. A witness noted that it was not there prior to the shooting.
Bell, who is out bond, appeared for a formal arraignment last Thursday and pleaded not guilty, according to online court records. Her lawyer also filed a motion for a change of judge, which was granted.