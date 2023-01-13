COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday.
Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and shooting a firearm at a vehicle.
Johnson had been at large since the shooting on Dec. 19 in the 2400 block of Paris Road. A victim was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the buttocks, according to court documents.
Police also arrested Jasmine Bell, 26, in the days following the shooting. Bell is accused of "helping" Johnson at the scene of the shooting. She is charged with first-degree assault.
Court documents said the victim and Johnson were in an argument at Break Time before the shooting occurred. A phone was found on the ground at the gas station, with Johnson's debit/credit card within the phone's case, court documents said. A witness noted that it was not there prior to the shooting.
Bell, who is out bond, appeared for a formal arraignment Thursday and pleaded not guilty, according to online court records. Her lawyer also filed a motion for a change of judge. Her next hearing is set for Feb. 21 at 10:30 a.m.
It was not immediately clear if Johnson was back in Columbia. He is not listed in Boone County Jail records. KOMU 8 has reached out to CPD for clarification.