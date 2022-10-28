MID-MISSOURI - Law enforcement has arrested a suspect who allegedly crashed into two sheriff's vehicles and knocked a deputy unconscious early Friday morning.
The Audrain County Sheriff's Office said an arrest warrant had been issued for Michael J. Brooks for charges of first-degree assault on a special victim, two counts of armed criminal action, property damage over $25,000 and failure to yield to emergency vehicles. The warrant orders Brooks to be held without bond.
According to the sheriff's office, Brooks fled a traffic stop made by Montgomery City Police early Friday morning. A pursuit began, with Brooks entering Montgomery County, Callaway County and Audrain County.
Once in Audrain County, Brooks turned his vehicle around, drove toward law enforcement and struck a Callaway County Sheriff's vehicle, leaving minor damage, according to a Facebook post. Brooks then hit an Audrain County Sheriff's vehicle head-on, which caused extensive damage and knocked a deputy unconscious, according to the post.
Brooks then fled on foot. Law enforcement spent Friday morning in the area of Audrain Road 823 and 821 searching for him, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter assisted as well.
The sheriff's office said a passenger in suspect's car identified Brooks as the suspect.
The deputy is expected to fully recover. He was taken to an area hospital for precaution.
Anonymous tips can be sent in by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS.