COLUMBIA - Columbia police say a suspect is in custody after they hit multiple vehicles in the area of Stadium Boulevard between Forum Boulevard and West Rollins Road.
CPD Lt. Mike Hestir posted on social media just after 5 p.m. about the incident and said the scene was being cleared, so Stadium Boulevard was restricted to one lane. It reopened around 5:50 p.m.
It isn't clear how many vehicles were involved.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.