JEFFERSON CITY — Officers were dispatched to the area of 800 Clark Avenue in Jefferson City around 7:12 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.
Jefferson City Police officers found a car with multiple bullet holes, along with spent shell casings, according to a news release. No one was injured.
The owner of the damaged car provided a potential suspect, and officers responded to the suspect's last known address where they were able to make an arrest.
Officers saw a firearm protruding from under the driver’s seat of the suspect vehicle, according to a news release. The vehicle and handgun were seized for further investigation.
The suspect later admitted to shooting the victim's car in retaliation of an ongoing dispute, according to a release.
Further investigation revealed a prior issue between a group of juveniles, who the suspect attempted to intimidate by the weapons discharge, the news release said.
Based on prior history, the suspect is prohibited from possessing firearms.
He is being held in the Cole County Jail while charges are being requested for the crimes of driving while suspended or revoked, first degree property damage, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons and armed criminal action.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400, CrimeStoppers 573-659-TIPS (8477) or at www.jeffcitycrimestoppers.com.