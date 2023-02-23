MILLER COUNTY - A man is in custody following a standoff Thursday with Miller County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of Pea Ridge Road around 12:30 p.m. for a call of a suicidal male, according to a news release from the Miller County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies began to speak with the man, they say he grabbed a gun and began firing several shots toward the responding deputies, from inside the residence.
Deputies retreated from the area, set up a perimeter and called in MSHP and SWAT to help negotiate.
By 2:30 p.m., the male suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
No one was injured by gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect's identity will be released once formal charges have been filed, the sheriff's office said. Their investigation is ongoing.