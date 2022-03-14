JEFFERSON CITY − A male suspect is in custody after two separate weapons offenses and disturbances over the weekend in Jefferson City.
Jefferson City police officers first responded to the 300 block of West Ashley Street around 3:20 a.m. Sunday to investigate a disturbance involving a handgun.
A victim told police that the suspect fled after the police were called. The victim said the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened to shoot him.
JCPD was called again to the same residence around 1:50 a.m. on Monday for another disturbance involving a handgun. The victim told police the suspect returned to the residence, showed the gun and threatened to shoot the victim again.
The victim then hid in a bedroom. When police arrived, two bullet holes were found in the bedroom door.
The victim gave police a possible location for the suspect. Contact was made with the suspect in the 1300 block of East Miller Street. The same handgun described was found on the suspect.
The 28-year-old suspect eventually complied with JCPD and was taken into custody to the Cole County Jail. He is awaiting formal charges for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, first-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. JCPD did not release a name for the suspect.