HERMANN − A suspect is now in custody following a nearly 14-hour standoff in Hermann. One police officer was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night.
Kenneth Lee Simpson exited a home on Highway 19 around 2 p.m. Monday and was taken into custody by a Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team, the patrol said on Twitter. The scene remains active, the patrol warned.
The two injured Hermann officers were transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis early Monday morning, according to Cpl. Kyle Green.
Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith. 34, died from his injuries Monday morning. The second officer, Adam Sullentrup, 31, is in serious condition but is stable, according to a Facebook post from the City of Hermann.
MSHP sent a statewide Blue Alert to the public about Simpson around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.
Law enforcement said Simpson shot at the two officers at the Casey's gas station on Market Street and then fled the scene on foot or in a 2014 black Jeep Wrangler.
In an update Monday morning, law enforcement said Simpson was possibly hiding in a home on Highway 19. A perimeter was established around the residence, and troopers are trying to contact the suspect.
KOMU 8 News crews heard officers over a loud speaker saying, "Sheriff's Department, come out with your hands up." They also had weapons pointed at the residence.
According to The Associated Press, Simpson has a history of criminal charges involving drugs, weapons offenses, assault and property damage. A St. Louis County judge issued a warrant for Simpson’s arrest in August when he failed to show up in court in a drug possession case.
The Gasconade County R-1 School District was closed Monday as a safety precaution.
This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is released.