COLUMBIA – Several suspects accused of hazing Danny Santulli at the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity at MU had status hearings at the Boone County Courthouse Monday.

Judge Brouck Jacobs presided over hearings for Harrison Reichman, Samuel Morrison and Samuel Gandhi.

All three are charged with hazing – life endangerment, a class D felony, in connection to the 2021 October fraternity party that left Santulli with brain injuries.

Reichman, 21, entered a plea agreement to the misdemeanor charge of supplying alcohol to a minor, which was accepted by Jacobs.

Under the plea agreement, Reichman will be required to do the following:

One year in Boone County jail with the execution of the sentence suspended

Two years of unsupervised probation with conditions of obey all laws

15 days of shock detention in the Boone County Jail

Perform 100 hours of community service work in 180 days

Complete in-person drug and alcohol education program

Complete victim impact panel

Engage in restorative justice communication

Pay court costs

Morrison’s case will go to trial in either September or October, and Gandhi has a new status hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. June 12.

A victim notification statement was made and Reichman waived his right to a trial and agreed to the plea agreement. He was taken into custody to begin his shock detention just past 9 a.m. on Monday.

Reichman is the third defendant to plead guilty in the case, along with Alec Wetzler and Thomas Shultz.

Wetzler pleaded guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor and purchasing or possessing alcohol by a minor, a misdemeanor. Sentencing will take place at 9 a.m. June 6.

Shultz also pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge. As part of a plea deal, Shultz was sentenced to 30 days of shock detention, a boot camp-style program.